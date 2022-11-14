LUBBOCK, Texas- When the temperatures drop, having a coat to stay warm is essential. Team Bama and four Lubbock McDonald’s locations owned by Vargas Management are making sure students in need have a coat this season.

This is the first year for the coat drive which will benefit students in the Communities in Schools program.

Team Bama Public Relations Coordinator Angelica Aguilar says she is happy to support CIS mission of helping local students.

“For us it’s not just a jacket. If you have ever walked out on your own and forgot your jacket you know that chill hits you,” Aguilar said. “Kids are super resilient, so definitely taking care of them and keeping them healthy is huge.”

South Plains Community in Schools Development Coordinator Nick Hay says these types of initiatives make a big difference for the student.

“This is very impactful in a lot of different ways,” Hay said. “It goes down to mental health even for students while they are at school. They are able to stay warm and they can focus on really what matters most.”

The CIS program offers support to nearly 10,000 students across 118 schools, empowering them to stay in school.

“I love seeing the impact that it makes with all of our local students. When I see them interact with our site coordinators, they are just so happy, and it makes my heart happy to see them like that,” Hay said.

The cots collected will be distributes to the site coordinators of each school to give to students in need.

“We really want to make this as successful as possible in helping community in schools. If we can make this a big deal, then this will be something we want to continue,” Aguilar said.

There are four McDonald’s locations accepting donations: