Semi-tractor trailer full of onions catches fire after running over mattress in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas– A semi tractor-trailer went up in flames Sunday night in Lynn County after officials said it ran over a mattress.

Just after 11:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer was headed toward Sweetwater on U.S. 84 when it ran over a mattress.

DPS said the driver then exited the semi to see what they ran over when the semi then caught on fire. Officials said the semi and tractor-trailer, full of onions, was engulfed in flames.

DPS said the driver sustained no injuries.

