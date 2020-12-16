Seminole man wanted to “rape” teen girl, court records said

Image of Isack Weibe Fehr from Lubbock County Detention Center (color correction to photo by EverythingLubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Isack Weibe Fehr, 45, of Seminole accepted a plea deal in Lubbock federal court for one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

In September, an undercover officer posed as a 15-year-old girl on the internet.

Court records said, “He wanted to meet up with her and ‘rape’ her.”

The court records said he made arrangements to meet at a residence in Lubbock. But instead of finding an underage girl, he was met with law enforcement.

Fehr has been held in the Lubbock County Detention Center since September 29.

If his deal is accepted by a federal judge, then Fehr will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in prison.