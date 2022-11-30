Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
64°
Sign Up
Lubbock
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Uvalde School Shooting
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
Texas Governor’s Debate
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Politics from The Hill
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
Automotive News
Top Stories
Student housing proposal yet to reach Lbk city council
Video
LCSO warns the public of potential holiday scams
Video
LFR offers tips to prevent holiday season fires
Video
UFOs in TX– how many sightings in Lubbock?
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: December 8th, …
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: December 7th, …
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: December 6th, …
Video
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (12/5/22)
Video
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: December 2nd, …
Video
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 2nd, …
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – INDY
Contests
KLBK First SNO 2022
KLBK Holiday Eats & Treats
Remarkable Women 2023
Pro Football Challenge
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Calendar
CMA Awards
Dining for Charities
Election Results
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Gift Show
KLBK celebrates 70 years, first TV station in Lubbock
Lone Star NYE
Miracles Christmas Parade
Newsletters
Press Releases
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women 2023
Search EverythingLubbock
Stuff A Silverado 2022
Toys for Tots Lubbock 2022
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
What’s Cooking
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Intentional Living
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
What’s Cooking
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Seminole
Optimum to extend services to Brownfield & Seminole
Top Seminole Headlines
News Highlights
Seagraves official arrested: Invasive Visual Recording
Angry customer ran over store employee: LPD report
Lubbock Stockyards to close in December
West Texas felon gets job after 31 yrs behind bars