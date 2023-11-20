Lubbock, Texas — Tony Bradford Jr., a senior lineman for Texas Tech football organized a turkey drive on Monday so he can give back to the community.

Bradford said he was able to save and use the money he has received through NIL and with the partnership of 100 Black Men of West Texas and United Supermarkets, it was able to be done.

Bradford told EverythingLubbock.com he bought 100 turkeys with his money and United Supermarkets donated the rest; close to 200 turkeys for the drive.

Bradford said in his upbringing he always had people contribute to his life.

Bradford explained, “It takes a village to raise a child, and I just remember the entire village that it took to bring me up and to get where I am today.”

“I’ve always told myself that if the Lord allows and I’m going to be able to, you know, do what people did for me, you know, growing up and that’s giving back,” Bradford said.

Bradford believes every family deserves to have a turkey to eat this Thanksgiving.

Bradford said, “Celebrate and be thankful with each other. And so I just want to do my part, give back to the community.”

Defensive Coordinator, Coach Tim Deruyter, said he could have used his money on himself, but spending it to help others shows the type of person Bradford is.

“Tony is a consummate guy who doesn’t just think inwardly. He thinks outwardly, ‘how can I help the community?’ He loves it here, loves our team, loves Lubbock,” Coach Deruyter said.

“It’s his way of saying thank you, to Lubbock, to the fans,” said Coach Deruyter.