Sentencing date set for Lubbock dentist who admitted making child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas — A sentencing date was set for January 6, 2022, in the case of former Lubbock Dentist Jason Paul White.

White accepted a plea deal for production of child pornography in September. The plea calls for a sentence of at least 15 years but no more than 30 years in prison. Also, as part of the plea deal, White loses his house in the 4400 block of 10th Street and a 996-acre ranch in Garza County.

White admitted in court records that he made pornographic videos of boys who were under the age of 18.

Court records in the plea deal said, “White continued using the ruse of having a pornography business to entice, and attempt to entice, children into sexual activity and sexually explicit conduct.”

Court records said in one instance, the victim of sexual abuse was 13 years old.