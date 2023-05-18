LUBBOCK, Texas — Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer who had ties to Lubbock, was connected to a murder in Georgia, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced the “Macon Jane Doe” was identified as Yvonne Pless, 20. Authorities said Pless was killed by Little in 1977.

Little confessed to killing two women from Macon, Georgia. Along with Pless, Little killed Fredonia Smith in 1982. Until now, Pless’s remains had not been identified. Investigators used forensic genetic genealogy to identify her and connect with her remaining family, authorities said.

Little, who passed away in 2020, confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005. Reports from the FBI said he often killed in a way that did not leave obvious signs the death was a homicide.

Among his victims was a Lubbock woman who was killed in 1993. Bobbie Fields-Wilson, 37, was found dead on August 8 in a field near East 14th Street and Keel Avenue. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported an investigator at the time told news media that there were no obvious wounds. An autopsy had been performed on Fields-Wilson and it revealed she suffered blows to the head and abdomen.

Images from 1993 video archive

Little was also charged with a petty theft crime in Lubbock in 2006. He shoplifted from a Walmart and was ordered to spend 14 days in jail. Little was finally caught in 2012 after he was arrested on drug charges and DNA linked him to multiple killings.