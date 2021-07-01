Serious injuries in hit-and-run, LPD says, but now driver identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released additional information Thursday morning about a hit-and-run case that happened the night before and left a motorcycle rider with serious injuries.

Police said Justin Skaggs, 32, collided his bike with the back of an SUV.

“The driver of the SUV then fled the scene,” police said.

LPD also said officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office located the SUV and identified the driver. Police have not publicly named the driver.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Wednesday Night Collision

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday night collision that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of 24th Street and Slide Road at 9:35 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Justin Skaggs. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the driver of the motorcycle was northbound on Slide Road in the right lane of traffic, while the driver of the SUV was headed west in the 5100 block of 24th Street. The motorcycle collided into the back of the SUV. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.

Less than five minutes later, the same SUV was involved in a separate collision at 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Witnesses at that scene were able to get the license plate of the SUV, allowing Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies to locate the SUV at its listed address, outside of city limits, along with the driver, who was identified.

One minor injury was reported in the second collision.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.