LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said an SUV and a motorcycle crashed Friday evening at the intersection of East Broadway and Idalou Road.

“One individual sustained serious injuries,” police said, “and another one sustained minor injuries. The original call for service was received at 8:43 p.m.”

LPD said the Major Crash Investigation Unit responded.

Traffic on both East Broadway and Idalou Road in both directions was diverted for a time.