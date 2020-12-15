Services announced for well-known, highly-respected judge Ruben Reyes

Composite image: (left) Flags at half staff at Lubbock County Courthouse, (right) Judge Ruben Reyes in 2017 (Both images, Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Funeral arrangements were announced Monday for the Honorable Judge Ruben G. Reyes, 72nd District Judge for Lubbock and Crosby counties.

Reyes was also the Vice-Chair of the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct. But perhaps more near-and-dear to the community, he was the judge of the so-called drug court, which worked to help people escape drug addiction and further run-ins with the law.

As just one example, drug court graduate Cole Watts said, “I went from being a potential felon to a guy whose judge came to his wedding.”

“It was, it was a transformation,” Watts said.

Reyes died Saturday from complications related to COVID-19. His family will host a remembrance from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, at Church on the Rock-South Campus. A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 17, also at Church on the Rock-South Campus.

Face coverings will be mandatory. The service will be live-streamed on THIS PAGE.