LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal lawsuit against Texas Tech University by former women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings was dismissed Thursday because a settlement was reached, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was also filed against Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt. Stollings filed the lawsuit after she was fired from the university in August 2020 following a USA Today article. The article accused Stollings and the Lady Raider basketball program of abusive behavior.

In the lawsuit, Stollings claimed she was terminated without cause and that the university had failed to pay her as required by her contract.

In August 2021, part of the lawsuit was dismissed. However, the Title VII claim, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race or sex, was allowed to go forward against Texas Tech. A retaliation claim for reporting a Title IX violation was also allowed to go forward against the university.

The specifics of the settlement were not known as of Thursday. An open records request was made by EverythingLubbock.com.