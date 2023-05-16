LUBBOCK, Texas– Several people were indicted in numerous cases by the Lubbock County Grand Jury.
Here is a list of some people indicted and their listed charges:
- Joe Flores — Assault on a Family member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation, Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Information, Possession of Controlled Substance, Fail to Identify fugitive intent to give false information.
- (Date of Offense: 4/17/2023)
- Christopher Chavez — Possession of Controlled Substance
- (Date of Offense: 2/05/2023)
- Tiffany Kershman — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, No Insurance
- (Date of Offense: 4/20/2023)
- Johnny Sertuche — Escape while arrested/ confined felony, Evading arrest or detention, Aggravated robbery
- (Date of Offense: 4/03/2023)
- Adderrean Robinson — Harassment, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, Continuous Violence Against the family, Obstruction or Retaliation
- Christian Mejia — Possession of Controlled Substance
- (Date of Offense: 11/22/2022)
- Raquwan Smith — Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon at Prohibited Places
- (Date of Offense: 1/08/2022)
- Chelsea Trevino — Possession of Controlled Substance(2 counts), Prohibited Substance or Item in Correction/Civil Community Facility
- (Date of Offense: 4/03/2023)
- Saul Zapata– Evading Arrest while Detained in Vehicle
- (Date of Offense: 4/08/2023)
- Clemente Nava– Possession of Controlled Substance; Criminal trespassing of building/ property
- (Date of Offense: 4/07/2023)
- Sabrina Rosales — Possession of Controlled Substance
- (Date of Offense: 4/17/2023)
- Abigail Manriquez– Injury to a Child/ Elderly/ Disabled with Intent of Bodily Injury
- Randy Simmons — Tamper/ Fabricate with physical evidence with intent to impair, Violate Promise to Appear, Sex Offenders Duty to Register with Previous Conviction (2 Counts)
- (Date of Offense: 4/20/2023)
- Stacy Allen — Sexual Assault of a Child (2 Counts), Sex Offenders Duty to Register with Previous Conviction (2 Counts)
- Jesus Rodriguez — Evading Arrest while Detained in Vehicle
- (Date of Offense: 3/06/2022)
- Clyde Terrell, JR — Possession of Controlled Substance
- (Date of Offense: 3/10/2023)
- Bacilio Martinez — Evading Arrest while Detained in Vehicle
- (Date of Offense: 3/24/2023)
- Patrick Gonzales — Driving With Influence with a Child Under 15 years-old
- (Date of Offense: 3/29/2023)
- David Peralez — Fraudulent Possession and Use of credit or debit card
- (Date of Offense: 4/22/2023)
- Taje Rutherford– Evading Arrest while Detained in a Vehicle
- (Date of Offense: 8/26/2022)
- Tiffany Solano — Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- (Date of Offense: 4/17/2023)
- Michael Mears– Fraudulent Use of Possession of Identifying Information (4 Counts), Forgery of Financial Instruction (4 counts), Possession of Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana, Parole Violation, Theft, Forgery of Government National Institution/Money/ Security, Fraudulent Possession and Use of Credit or Debit Card
- Shelby Mckeown — Possession of Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicles (2 Counts)
- (Date of Offense: 5/04/2023, 5/11/2023)
- Damian Hobbs — Assault of a Pregnant Person
- (Date of Offense: 3/21/2023)
- Alvaro Garcia-Chavez — Continuous Violence Against the Family
- (Date of Offense: 4/22/2023)
- Gerardo Sanchez — Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury; Assault in Domestic Violence
- (Date of Offense: 6/19/2022)
- Dimitri Moreno — Assault of a Pregnant Person
- (Date of Offense: 7/10/2022)
- Steven Hightower– Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- (Date of Offense: 4/13/2023)
- William Walker, III — Burglary of Habitation to Intend Other Felony, Terroristic Threat of Family Member or Household
- (Date of Offense: 4/17/2023)