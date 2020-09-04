Several local school districts told by ACLU their hair and dress codes are discriminatory and unconstitutional

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas sent a letter to 447 school districts including several in the greater Lubbock area demanding that schools drop dress codes and hair standards that discriminate on gender.

The list of school districts in Region 17 (the Lubbock and South Plains area) is copied below.

The ACLU said in a letter to districts, “On August 17, 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas determined that a public school grooming code requiring male, but not female, students to wear short hair is unconstitutional…”

The ACLU also said in the letter that a hair-length requirement differing on gender “also leads to bias and discrimination against students on the basis of race and religion…”

“When the government treats people differently based on sex, it must provide an ‘exceedingly persuasive justification’ for this differential treatment that is ‘substantially related to an important government objective,’” the ACLU told school districts.

Here is a link to the FULL LIST of school district in all regions of Texas. The ACLU sent its letter to this list of schools in Region 17: