LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been more than a year since the city of Lubbock decided that park bathrooms were long overdue for some much-needed help, and since then they’ve been working on getting the job done.

“Back in December we were able to get the Council to approve the purchase of five new restrooms from a company called CXT restroom. They’re prefab, concrete style restrooms,” said Kalee Robinson, Park Development Superintendent.

Some of the restrooms have been around for over 20 years and have taken a beating over time with no visible mirrors or stall doors and chipped paint.

“I just thought it was disgusting. Like, none of the kids wanted to go in, they wanted to go home and use the restroom, so I had to take them home to use the restroom and come back to the park,” said Haily Bosque in an interview on the restrooms in 2022.

The city has since used their ARPA funding to remodel what they can and have finally started demolishing several that needed a little extra help.

“We’re kind of at the stage now where those restrooms will start being delivered which is fantastic to get to. Now we’re in the stage of building the restroom pad. So, each restroom that’s going to be delivered has to have a base for it to be sat on, so we went ahead and demoed out those four of the five restrooms,” said Robinson.

Aztlan, Mackenzie North, Frank Higinbothom and Clapp are the four that have been demolished. Robinson said Maxey Park is still in the plans for demolition but has been delayed for a bit.

Park goers will be able to enjoy their updated amenities by late June to early July.

“We know that a lot of our restrooms were lacking in that department over the last few years so we’re just really trying to make sure that we are putting our best foot forward and giving the citizens this quality of life and really upping our standards and making sure that we’re maintaining all of these restrooms and all of Our park areas, to the best of our ability,” said Robinson.