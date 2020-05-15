Severe storms in the forecast for Lubbock and South Plains Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening for Lubbock and the South Plains.

Lubbock was said to be at marginal risk according to the National Weather Service. Areas just to the east of Lubbock were at slight and enhanced risks – areas that include the eastern portion of the South Plains.

KAMC Storm Team Meteorologist said, “The main threats will be with damaging winds over 70 MPH and hail up to 2 inches in diameter.”

KLBK First Warning Weather Chief Nick Kraynok said, “Expect another round of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for portions of our area. There will also be the potential for some flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.”

The Texoma area including Wichita Falls was said to be at risk for tornadoes according to the NWS. But the tornado forecast was mostly out of the KAMC, KLBK viewing areas as of Friday morning.

