Severe weather coverage for Lubbock and the South Plains, June 25, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm watch at 2:30 p.m. Friday which was scheduled to expire at 10:00 pm. The watch included Lubbock and portions of the South Plains.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 6:15 p.m. for portions of Lubbock County including Slaton and Ransom Canyon. The National Weather Service office in Lubbock said at 6:20 p.m. a storm near New Home grew in intensity to include 60 mph winds and penny size hail.

“The warning also catches the City of Lubbock mainly for the outflow winds that could get as high as 60 mph, ” the NWS said at the time.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX, Ransom Canyon TX until 7:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ueyVpdy3sN — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 25, 2021

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/BjmGnut4mP — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 25, 2021

Storm Highlights

2:30 p.m. NWS issued thunderstorm watch until 10:00 p.m. including Lubbock and the northern counties of the South Plains.

5:32 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Happy TX, Arney TX until 6:00 PM CDT

6:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX, Ransom Canyon TX until 7:00 PM CDT

6:23 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Tulia TX, Happy TX, Kaffir TX until 7:15 PM CDT

