Severe weather coverage for Lubbock and the South Plains, June 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm watch for for parts of Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma until 11:00 p.m. Saturday.
The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains included the potential for hail, and torrential rains on Saturday evening and early morning Sunday.
Meteorologist Lance Blocker said there is a potential for flash flooding across the region Saturday evening, after 9:00 p.m. and overnight. The forecast calls for a line of slow-moving thunderstorms to accumulate 2-4 inches of rain in localized areas.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ZYeMF1Dj9F— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 26, 2021
Storm Highlights
- 4:35 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plains TX until 5:30 PM CDT
