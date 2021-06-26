Severe weather coverage for Lubbock and the South Plains, June 26, 2021

(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm watch for for parts of Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma until 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains included the potential for hail, and torrential rains on Saturday evening and early morning Sunday.

Meteorologist Lance Blocker said there is a potential for flash flooding across the region Saturday evening, after 9:00 p.m. and overnight. The forecast calls for a line of slow-moving thunderstorms to accumulate 2-4 inches of rain in localized areas.

