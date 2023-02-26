LUBBOCK, Texas — A Tornado Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for areas to the east and northeast of Lubbock until 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., the NWS observation page for Lubbock showed winds at 47 mph with gusts at 66 and visibility at 0.13 miles. Also, just before 6:00 p.m., the Lubbock Power and Light outage map showed 977 homes or businesses without power.

“The straight-line winds associated with these storms will be tornado-like wind speeds, so it is important to take severe thunderstorm warnings as seriously as tornado warnings this afternoon and evening,” NWS said on Sunday afternoon.

“… Extremely damaging wind gusts up to 100 mph will be possible,” the NWS office in Lubbock also said.

A Blowing Dust Advisory was issued for portions of the South Plains through 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Reduced visibility down to one-quarter of a mile was possible due to blowing dust. Sustained west winds 40 to 55 MPH, with gusts up to 75 MPH were expected.

Dust storm in Dora, NM on February 26, 2023 (Nexstar/Staff)

Dust storm in Dora, NM on February 26, 2023 (Nexstar/Staff)

Dust storm in Dora, NM on February 26, 2023 (Nexstar/Staff)

Dust storm in Dora, NM on February 26, 2023 (Nexstar/Staff)

Highlights:

5:20 p.m. Amherst, Texas webcam shows near zero visibility (from NWS)

4:21 NWS cautions residents that wind gusts of 100 mph are possible with these storms.

3:32 p.m. A tornado watch was issued for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 9 PM CST

Severe Weather Outlook:

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center) (Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center) (Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

Local Radar:

EverythingLubbock.com Radar

Useful Links:

Additional Weather Resources:

Power Outages: