Severe weather coverage for Tuesday, April 27

LUBBOCK, Texas — The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains on Tuesday includes a threat of severe weather.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the KAMC and KLBK viewing area — mostly to the north and east of Lubbock.

Storm Highlights

  • 1:32 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosbyton TX, Spur TX, Cap Rock TX until 2:30 PM CDT
  • 2:11 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spur TX, Dickens TX, Russellville TX until 3:15 PM CDT
  • 3:09 Funnel reported (via Twitter) and photographed by KAMC Storm spotter Kyle Allen
Funnel near Guthrie (Kyle Allen)

