Severe weather coverage for Tuesday, April 27

LUBBOCK, Texas — The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains on Tuesday includes a threat of severe weather.
The National Weather Service in Lubbock issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the KAMC and KLBK viewing area — mostly to the north and east of Lubbock.
A Funnel Cloud is being reported with the storm just northwest of Guthrie in King County. #TXwx #KAMC #Tornado #Severe— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) April 27, 2021
PC📸: KAMC Storm Unit 2 Kyle Allen. pic.twitter.com/gyfjvAtMjO
Baseball sized hail is being reported in Paducah from this severe thunderstorm. #TXwx #Hail #KAMC pic.twitter.com/f0Bokt2tCs— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) April 27, 2021
Severe storm moving into Dickens #txwx pic.twitter.com/KA6opto67f— Joe Ponce (@J_Ponce3) April 27, 2021
Storm Highlights
- 1:32 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosbyton TX, Spur TX, Cap Rock TX until 2:30 PM CDT
- 2:11 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spur TX, Dickens TX, Russellville TX until 3:15 PM CDT
- 3:09 Funnel reported (via Twitter) and photographed by KAMC Storm spotter Kyle Allen
