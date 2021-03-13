Severe weather coverage, March 13

LUBBOCK, Texas — Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock office of National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for West Texas (including Lubbock) and Eastern New Mexico. In the time since, there have been no less than eight separate tornado warnings. Some of them were extended and reissued.

A watch means conditions can allow for a tornado. A warning means a tornado has been witnessed by storm spotters or identified on radar.

Our live stream coverage has ended. Thank you to everyone who watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 9 PM CST pic.twitter.com/NvJqOwkc8G — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 13, 2021

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 6 PM CST pic.twitter.com/C6dkuIfpV7 — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 13, 2021

Storm Highlights:

12:35 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 6 PM

2:10 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dimmitt TX, Hart TX, Earth TX until 2:45 PM

2:26 p.m. A (second) tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 9 PM

2:38 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dimmitt TX, Happy TX, Nazareth TX until 3:00 PM

2:39 p.m. funnel cloud spotted NE of Earth.

2:57 p.m. Tornado Warning including Happy TX, Nazareth TX, Arney TX until 3:15 PM

3:03 p.m. Tornado Warning including Hart TX, Hilburn TX until 3:30 PM

3:30 p.m. Tornado Warning including Happy TX, Kaffir TX until 4:00 PM

3:45 p.m. Tornado Warning including Hart TX, Hilburn TX until 4:15 PM

3:58 p.m. Tornado Warning including Happy TX until 4:15 PM

4:08 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Castro County, TX, Swisher County, TX until 4:45 PM

4:29 p.m. Tornado Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, South Plains TX until 5:00 PM

4:36 p.m. Tornado Warning including Cone TX until 5:00 PM

4:43 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Southland TX, Buenos TX until 5:15 PM

4:52 p.m. Tornado Warning including Floydada TX, Cedar Hill TX, Muncy TX until 5:15 PM

4:56 p.m. Tornado Warning including Silverton TX until 5:30 PM

4:57 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ralls TX, Crosbyton TX, Lorenzo TX until 5:30 PM

5:11 p.m. Tornado Warning including Floydada TX, Flomot TX, Dougherty TX until 5:45 PM

5:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Post TX, Justiceburg TX, Augustus TX until 6:00 PM

5:21 p.m. Tornado Warning including Briscoe County, TX until 5:45 PM

5:26 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Post TX, Justiceburg TX, Augustus TX until 6:00 PM

5:30 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosbyton TX, Canyon Valley TX until 6:15 PM

5:39 p.m. Tornado Warning including Flomot TX, Whiteflat TX until 6:15 PM

Useful Links: