Tornado warning issued, parts of Lubbock Co., — Severe weather possible Friday evening in Lubbock, South Plains

Tornado warning issued, parts of Lubbock County until 5:45 pm

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a tornado watch for Friday until 9:00 p.m. A tornado warning was issued about about 5:08 p.m. for portions of Lubbock County until 5:45 p.m.

The watch means conditions might allow for tornados. We will provide updates on severe weather coverage in this article, if needed.

  • 4:20 Storms are starting to develop across the western South Plains, the NWS said.
  • 5:08 p.m. Tornado Warning including Abernathy TX until 5:45 PM by the NWS.

