Tornado warning issued, parts of Lubbock Co., — Severe weather possible Friday evening in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a tornado watch for Friday until 9:00 p.m. A tornado warning was issued about about 5:08 p.m. for portions of Lubbock County until 5:45 p.m.

The watch means conditions might allow for tornados. We will provide updates on severe weather coverage in this article, if needed.

Tornado Warning including Abernathy TX until 5:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/mvv7S4aCdX — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 12, 2021

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 9 PM CST pic.twitter.com/2zFbHTwNgG — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 12, 2021

