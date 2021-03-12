Tornado warning issued, parts of Lubbock Co., — Severe weather possible Friday evening in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a tornado watch for Friday until 9:00 p.m. A tornado warning was issued about about 5:08 p.m. for portions of Lubbock County until 5:45 p.m.
The watch means conditions might allow for tornados. We will provide updates on severe weather coverage in this article, if needed.
Tornado Warning including Abernathy TX until 5:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/mvv7S4aCdX— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 12, 2021
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 9 PM CST pic.twitter.com/2zFbHTwNgG— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 12, 2021
Heads up Abernathy!— Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) March 12, 2021
As of 5:03 PM CDT, rotation is developing with this storm. #TXwx #KAMC #SPwx #LubWX pic.twitter.com/foFSQzhxO2
Hockley/Lubbock county line road west of Reese @KAMCNews @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @LanceBlockerWx #txwx pic.twitter.com/rkzrfrfC2o— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) March 12, 2021
Looking west between Ropesville and Smyer @KAMCNews @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @LanceBlockerWx #txwx pic.twitter.com/KP1wLPH2AQ— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) March 12, 2021
Useful Links:
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- Bob Mills Skycam Network
- Current Weather Alerts from EverythingLubbock.com
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar — EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages
Storm Highlights:
- 4:20 Storms are starting to develop across the western South Plains, the NWS said.
- 5:08 p.m. Tornado Warning including Abernathy TX until 5:45 PM by the NWS.