SHALLOWATER, Texas — A fire in Shallowater on Monday at approximately 3:30 a.m. destroyed a mobile home and vehicle.

West Carlisle Fire Department told EverythingLubbock.com that the cause of the fire was undetermined, and no injuries were sustained.

According to an EverythingLubbock.com viewer, the address of the fire was County Road 6130 off North County Road 1630.

The Red Cross assisted the victim who lost the home, according to West Carlisle Fire Department.