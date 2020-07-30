Shallowater man arrested, charged with sexually abusing one girl, attempted sexual assault of another

Image of Paul Harris from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jail booking records said U.S. Marshals arrested Paul Vincent Harris, 38, of Shallowater on Monday for aggravated sexual assault of a child and attempted sexual assault of another child.

In August 2019, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home near Shallowater.

Officers were told that a girl made an outcry of sexual abuse. The girl told her mother’s friend that she was abused multiple times and spoke out “because she could not take it anymore.”

The girl told investigators she was abused “four times every day for three weeks.”

An arrest warrant quoted the girl as saying, “I cried, ‘Please stop.’ He would not stop over and over.”

The girl was in sixth grade. She had a 9-year-old sister.

Harris was accused in a separate warrant of trying to get the other girl to perform a sex act with him. Harris lived with the girls because of his relationship with their mother.

Harris remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $175,000.