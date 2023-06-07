LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lavender Farm announced in a social media post on Wednesday that it will open on Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The farm is open evenings on June 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The farm is at the Wolfforth farmer’s market every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There is no charge to visit, said the post. Bundles will be available to purchase at the farm.

The farm is available for photo sessions and it is booking for the 2023 season. If you are interested in booking, click here.

The Lavender Farm is located on 4801 North County Road 1500, according to their website. If you are interested in shopping for the Lavender Farm’s products, click here.