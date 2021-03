LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – The hit ABC show Shark Tank is looking for entrepreneurs for season 13. Casting calls are open now, and Texans have the chance to make it into the tank.

Casting producer Mindy Zemrak says more people have been creating during the pandemic, so they’re excited to see what new inventions will come out of quarantine.

Applying is easy, just click here to fill out an online application. After that, wait for a call from casting producers to attend an open call.