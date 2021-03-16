Shelly waives the right to argue for his release while enticement of minor case proceeds against him

LUBBOCK, Texas — William Alan Shelly waived his right to a detention hearing – meaning he waived his right to be released from custody (at least for now) while a criminal charge is pending against him. Shelly, 61, of Portales, New Mexico was an employee of the Muleshoe ISD when he was arrested on March 8.

He was an assistant band director. The school district, while not mentioning his name, said in a statement he was placed on leave.

The charge against Shelly was enticement of a minor. The waiver, filed on Tuesday, said, “I understand and agree the detention order will find there is clear and convincing evidence to detain me.”

The document said Shelly can still request release on certain conditions at some point in the future.

Prosecutors previously requested Shelly be denied the chance to post bond and get out of jail, in part, because he was charged with “… an offense for which the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.”