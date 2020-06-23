Sheriff was asked: Why was Butler not shot when, according to court records, he attacked two officers with a knife?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe held a press conference Tuesday in the aftermath of an attack on two of his officers.

Court records said Miko Devon Butler, 28, of Lubbock stabbed two deputies Saturday evening near the access road of the 4000 block of South Loop 289. One of the deputies followed Butler from the nearby Walmart to confront him about shoplifting. The deputy walked behind Butler until a second deputy arrived.

Court records said when the two tried to arrest Butler, he pulled out a knife and stabbed them. Butler then ran away. Both deputies were hospitalized. By Monday evening, both had recovered well enough to be released from University Medical Center.

After an intense manhunt, Butler was found at a Motel 6 and arrested. He was taken by EMS to University Medical Center because of his encounter with a police K-9 during his arrest.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Rowe was asked why the deputies did not shoot Butler.

Rowe said, “Trust me when I say, this part of today, 2020. Professional law enforcement in this community, you guys are reporting on it, we’re taking a beating out there.”

Law enforcement nationwide has been under intense scrutiny since the killing of George Floyd. A former police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder. Three other Minneapolis (former) officers also face charges.

The killing of Floyd sparked protests nationwide and calls to “defund” the police. Some observers nationwide have said defund only means rearranging priorities, but many protesters openly stated they do not welcome police in any form.

Rowe also said, “With elected officials, you know, trying to get out and say we need to reform everything, we need to throw the baby out with the bathwater, start completely over and all this; don’t think for a second a person in my position is not highly concerned about the chilling effect that can have on people doing this job every day.”

Two Deputies Attacked, Related Stories:

Rowe said it was unbelievable to him how good the response was from Lubbock area law enforcement. He said the response included Lubbock Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Game Wardens to participate in the manhunt that located Butler and led to his arrest.

Jail records on Tuesday did not yet list the amount of bond for Butler, but his arrest warrant said the recommended bond was $300,000.