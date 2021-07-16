Shooter called himself a “Demigod” in barricade, according to cashier

LEVELLAND, Texas — The shooting that took place Thursday ended in a standoff that lasted 10 hours, and a Levelland business realized they knew the suspect, 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira.

A Tobacco Express Liquors employee said it was a “sad deal” as Soto-Chavira was a regular, and they talked to him during the standoff.

Rebecca Vizcarra, a cashier at Tobacco Express Liquors, said “he just came in here and kept calling himself a demigod and saying that we are his followers and Jessica was his queen. He asked me for a coke, didn’t pay for it, and he walked out backward slowly all evil-looking.”

Vizcarra said Soto-Chavira seemed “possessed” and not himself the past month due to a previous arrest.

Vizcarra also described her experience the day of the shooting when she arrived to work.

“I got here, the doors were locked they said there was all kinds of cops and vehicles and people in head-to-toe army looking outfits with big ol’ guns, I get inside, and they said that they had somebody barricade in a house and we actually knew that somebody, his name was Omar, he was a customer he comes in here often, we know him very well. You could tell he wasn’t right mentally.”

Workers at the Tobacco Express Liquors decided to call Soto-Chavira just to see if he would answer since they knew him well.

“We were just sitting here and was just like call him, what if he answers and he did. He talked to us on the phone, we prayed with him. He just kept saying that he was god. We knew he wasn’t right mentally, and he kept calling Jessica his queen and said that we were going to come with him and that he wasn’t going to die,” Vizcarra said.

Officials said it is important to get to know your neighbors and be mindful of your surroundings. They also asked people to avoid the area so the Texas Rangers can continue to investigate the crime scene and talk to the neighborhood.