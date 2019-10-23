Shooter found guilty in 2018 robbery involving drugs

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock County jury found a Lubbock man guilty during an ongoing trial on Wednesday stemming from a January 2018 shooting and aggravated robbery.

Lubbock Police began an investigation of the shooting after a man, later identified as Nicholas Davis, was dropped off at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound, EverythingLubbock.com previously reported.

Officers determined Davis was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle during a robbery involving drugs. Davis was then pushed out of the car near 36th Street and Slide. A person driving in the area found Davis and took him to UMC.

Terence Youngblood-Harris, 19, was the third and final suspect arrested for the shooting.

Youngblood-Harris was found guilty by a jury just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The same jury that found him guilty will decide his punishment.

