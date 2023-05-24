LUBBOCK, Texas– Joedaniel Herrero,27, and Mark Escobedo Jr., 30, were arrested after they were accused of being connected to a drive-by shooting in South Lubbock over the weekend, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

Court documents suggested the shooting stemmed from a rivalry between biker gangs “The Bandidos” and “The Mongols.” Court records stated a victim told officers two men on motorcycles, later identified as Herrero and Escobedo Jr., rode past the home of the victims and yelled “f*** you b******, we’re the Bandidos.”

According to court documents, Herrero and Escobedo Jr. “drove to the stop sign … turned around” and started shooting towards the victim. She told police she had no problems with “The Banditos” and didn’t know why her home was targeted.

The boyfriend of the victim told police he believed Herrero and Escobedo Jr. were aiming at him. He also said he began to chase one of the bikers through the parking lot of Jimmy John’s. The chase ended near Frankford Avenue.

According to the warrant, Herrero lost control of his motorcycle during the chase and crashed.

Court records said the boyfriend of the victim was a member of the Mongols Biker Gang. According to the warrant, the victim’s boyfriend “‘talks a lot of crap’ to the Bandidos.” Court records said the Mongols and the Bandidos have had “several incidents in Plainview.”

Herrero was taken to University Medical Center for his injuries and was arrested after he was discharged. Escobedo Jr. was arrested later at an unknown location.

Both men were charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Wednesday afternoon, they remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center with $200,000 bonds.