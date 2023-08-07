LUBBOCK, Texas– One person died after shooting in Seminole on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. about 13 miles West of Seminole on Highway 180. Officers arrived on scene and found two shooting victims.

The release said one victim was taken to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he later died and the other was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. The second victim’s condition was unknown.

The also said press release said the shooting was being investigated by Texas Rangers and the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office.