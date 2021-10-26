Shooting near Lubbock Walmart ends with injuries, multiple arrests

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a shooting in north Lubbock near Walmart on Avenue Q, that ended with two people injured and three arrested.

Authorities were on scene at two locations, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police confirmed that the initial call came to the 1800 block of 3rd Street just after midnight.

Officials said two people suffered non-serious injuries and three suspects were arrested.

Both the Walmart on Avenue Q and the area of 1800 3rd Street were under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.