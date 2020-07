LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting at 6310 19th Street. The initial information from the Lubbock Police front desk is that someone suffered serious injuries.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital. Eyewitnesses told police that someone shot the victim from a car in the parking lot of a business.

A photojournalist is on the way to the scene.