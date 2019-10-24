Shortage of election workers in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas – Early voting has begun and in Lubbock County, there is a shortage of workers for elections.

“They have to be a registered voter and then they have to register with the agency and then we can get them set in a training class and get them ready to work,” said Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Election Administrator.

Employees will be paid $11 an hour for elections and $9 an hour for training.

“You learn to use it, and then when you go out in the field you have someone help you use the equipment, and after the first time and after a day or so it’s just an old hat,” said Larry Henry, election worker.

While the polls are open, clerks will be expected to work long hours.

“The hours are tough, from 8-8 on early voting, 7 to 7 on election day,” said Henry.

Henry said he has done this for almost two decades. He said he does it for civil pride.

“The equipment is not that hard to use. Some people think it would be hard to work here but it’s not. You meet so many nice people. You work with so many retirees — and nice people is what I really like,” said Henry.