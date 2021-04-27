Shot 7 people one night in Lubbock, now headed for state prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — Adrian Vicente Castillo, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for aggravated assault – more specifically, the shooting of seven people on April 4, 2017. No one died, but six of the seven victims remained hospitalized two days after the shooting.

Police were called to Villa Town, 5401 Avenue Q.

“The subject was yelling at the victims that were on the second floor,” a police report said. “[He] then began shooting a firearm at the subjects.” The victims recognized Castillo because he made the news before for a 2015 case in which he fired gunshots into a crowd.

On April 20, Castillo was reindicted for six of the seven victims. He accepted a plea and 30-year prison sentence in the updated case.