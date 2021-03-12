Shots fired, 200 block of Indiana Avenue, police confirm one dead

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Indiana Avenue on Friday just before 2:00 p.m.

Shortly after a photojournalist at the scene saw a body covered in a sheet, police confirmed, “One person was found deceased upon officer arrival.”

Multiple shots were fired, and police were looking for two suspects who drove off.

This remains a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Metro Unit is responding to a shots fired call at 223 Indiana Ave. One person was found deceased upon officer arrival. More information will be shared when available. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) March 12, 2021

Texas Tech sent out a notice which reads as follows:

Members of the Texas Tech University Community,

You are receiving this message as part of the University’s commitment to provide campus-area crime information in compliance with the federal Clery Act.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, at approximately 1:39 p.m., Lubbock Police Department received a report of shots fired at the Edge Apartments, 223 Indiana Avenue. The suspect vehicle fled East from the location, Lubbock Police Department responded and is investigating on scene. There is no indication of any immediate threat to the Texas Tech Campus.

The Texas Tech Police Department would like to remind the Texas Tech community to be aware of their surroundings at all times.