LUBBOCK, Texas – Police reports revealed two cases in the last week when someone fired a gun at a home in Lubbock.

A suspect shot at a house in the 5200 block of 39th Street on September 2, according to a report Lubbock Police Department. The victim said he noticed there was also a hole in the outside of his metal fence, according to a police report.

An officer noticed there was a projectile inside the wall, according to the report.

On September 3, someone shot at a house in the 2000 block of 36th Street. The person listed as the victim in the police report heard what he believed to be gun shots. A neighbor later spotted bullet holes in the house.

The two police reports did not list any injuries. We reached out to LPD on Tuesday to see if arrests or charges had been made. We will provide an update if possible.