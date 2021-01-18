Shots fired at Lubbock Police Officer -search for suspects continues

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said someone shot at a police officer “multiple times” Monday morning. An officer tried to pull over a vehicle in the 4700 block of 45th Street. After a chase, a passenger in the “suspect vehicle” fired multiple shots at a patrol unit.

The officer was not injured but two people got away.

The following is a press release from LPD:

LPD Searching for Shooting Suspect

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department received a call at approximately 5:50 this morning in reference to a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street. When the initial officer arrived on scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the front passenger of the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol unit. The patrol unit was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in the 3900 block of 36th Street. The driver and passenger fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.