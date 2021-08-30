Shots fired, robbery call Monday afternoon, LPD investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a robbery call Monday at 2:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of 34th Street. Officers were told shots were fired.

According to police, at least three shots were fired, and two black males were seen running from the area.

At least five police units were on scene. The search for suspects continued at the time of this report. The only suspect description provided so far was “two Black males.”

Police provide an update and said three shots were fired. Later, at about 3:30 p.m. a similar robbery call was reported in Lubbock County.