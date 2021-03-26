Shots fired Thursday night; LPD investigating aggravated assault and vehicle burglaries

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries and a shooting that left one person seriously injured. Police believed the two crimes are linked.

Police reports were not yet publicly available but police issued a written statement. We will try to follow up when more details become available.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – An investigation is underway by the Lubbock Police Department following multiple vehicle burglaries in South Lubbock and an aggravated assault that left one woman with serious injuries.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 11 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in the 6100 block of 76th Street.

While responding to that location, Lubbock Police received an additional call reporting a gunshot victim in the 3600 block of 77th Drive. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 47-year-old Stephanie Miller. Miller was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the course of the initial investigation, officers were able to determine Miller observed five suspects burglarizing vehicles in the 3600 block of 77th Drive. Miller left her home, got in her vehicle and followed the suspects as they were fleeing the scene and that is when the suspects began shooting at her.

Upon further investigation, officers believe the initial shots fired call and the vehicle burglary are connected, along with at least three other vehicle burglaries in the area, which were reported between 10-11 p.m. March 25.

At this time, no arrests have been made and Lubbock Police are asking anyone with information or video related to this string of vehicle burglaries to call Detective Joe Comacho at 806-775-2430 or Detective Charlene Jennings 806-775-2422, in addition to Crime Line at 741-1000 where callers may remain anonymous.

The Lubbock Police Department encourages witnesses of an on-going crime to gather as much identifying information as possible and call 911 to report the crime, rather than confronting criminals themselves.

