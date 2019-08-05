Breaking News
Silver Alert for missing Slaton man, age 79

Image of Celestino Rodriguez from Slaton Police

SLATON, Texas — Slaton Police on Monday announced a “Silver Alert” for Celestino H. Rodriguez, 79.

Officials said Rodriguez was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and 155 pounds. He was also described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of the initials C.H.R. on his upper left arm.

Officials said Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday at about 10:00 am.

He was last seen driving a white, 2014 Chrysler 200 with TX license plate 3JCVM. He was seen wearing blue jean, a tan polo shirt, and slip-on sketchers.

Anyone who knows where to find Rodriguez is asked to call 806-828-2020.

