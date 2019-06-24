Silver Alert issued for missing Lubbock woman, age 72

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday afternoon issued a Silver Alert for Barbara Stark, 72, who was last seen Monday morning in the 3700 block of 33rd Street.

Stark was described as a white woman, 5’4” tall, and 200 pounds. She was also described as having brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She was last seen in a purple shirt and white pants according to the alert.

The alert said she might be in a 2015 blue Nissan Rogue with license number 4NWFC.

Anyone with information about here location can call Lubbock Police at 806-775-2745 or 911.

After the alert was issued, Lubbock Police provided the following update:

LPD searching for missing elderly woman

Lubbock Police are currently searching for 72-year-old Barbara Stark.

Stark was last seen wearing a purple shirt and white pants in the 3000 block of 33rd Street around 9:45 a.m. this morning. LPD is concerned for her well-being due to a medical diagnosis.

Stark is in a blue 2015 Nissan Rogue with Texas Handicap plate 4NWFC. Stark may be headed to Hobbs, NM where she used to live. Her service animal, a white Bichon Frise, is also accompanying her.

Investigators with LPD issued a Silver Alert for Stark. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to immediately call 911.