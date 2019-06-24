Silver Alert issued for missing Lubbock woman, age 72

News
Posted: / Updated:

Image of Barbara Stark from Silver Alert

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday afternoon issued a Silver Alert for Barbara Stark, 72, who was last seen Monday morning in the 3700 block of 33rd Street.

Stark was described as a white woman, 5’4” tall, and 200 pounds. She was also described as having brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She was last seen in a purple shirt and white pants according to the alert.

The alert said she might be in a 2015 blue Nissan Rogue with license number 4NWFC.

Anyone with information about here location can call Lubbock Police at 806-775-2745 or 911.

After the alert was issued, Lubbock Police provided the following update:

LPD searching for missing elderly woman

Lubbock Police are currently searching for 72-year-old Barbara Stark.

Stark was last seen wearing a purple shirt and white pants in the 3000 block of 33rd Street around 9:45 a.m. this morning. LPD is concerned for her well-being due to a medical diagnosis.

Stark is in a blue 2015 Nissan Rogue with Texas Handicap plate 4NWFC. Stark may be headed to Hobbs, NM where she used to live. Her service animal, a white Bichon Frise, is also accompanying her.

Investigators with LPD issued a Silver Alert for Stark. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar