ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul was still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant.

The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole.

Albuquerque Water Authority says they have crews working to fix the leak, but there is no estimated repair time. There is no other information at this time.