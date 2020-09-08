Slaton High School coping with COVID announces online only for now

SLATON, Texas — Slaton ISD on Tuesday said all high school students will begin virtual instruction on the morning of September 9 and continue through the 22nd. The move is in response to COVID-19.

The following is the full statement from Slaton ISD:

September 9, 2020 For Immediate Release:

From the Office of:

Jim Andrus Superintendent Slaton ISD

Prior to the beginning of the school year, Slaton ISD anticipated that there may be periods of time, due to the pandemic, where a school or schools may be required to deliver instruction virtually. In an effort to comply with the Center for Disease Control, the Texas Department of Health and the Lubbock County Health Department, Slaton ISD has determined, in the best interest of students, staff, and community safety, to implement our virtual instruction plan for Slaton High School. We have confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and students which indicate an unacceptable spread across student groups. With the safety of staff and students in mind, we have made the decision to utilize our virtual instruction plan for the next 2 weeks.

Two specific high school groups have been identified for quarantine (isolation at home). Individuals and families of those students are being notified. All high school students will begin virtual instruction in the morning, September 9th through 22, and return to the blended instructional model on September 23. Sadly, all extracurricular activities, practices and athletic events are suspended while we are in our virtual instruction mode.

Slaton Junior High, Cathelene Thomas Elementary, and Stephen F. Austin Primary are all continuing instruction as usual. We want to thank the broader Slaton community for your constant support and prayers during this time of virtual instruction.