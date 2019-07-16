Slaton man indicted for molesting 10-year-old girl

LUBBOCK, Texas– A grand jury on Tuesday found evidence that a man living in Slaton sexually abused a 10-year-old family member.

More specifically, the grand jury indicted him for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In January, Texas Rangers received a request from a Slaton Police Department sergeant to “investigate information they received from the San Antonio Police Department in reference to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child,” court records state.

The man suspected of committing the sexual abuse, Manuel Alcorta, 68, and was accused of multiple sexual abuse allegations that occurred in San Antonio and Slaton between 2014 and 2018, according to court records.

SAPD stated to Slaton PD that the 10-year-old girl “made an outcry about being sexually abused by Alcorta.”

Texas Rangers received records in February 2019 from SAPD and began to assist with the case.

The girl stated to investigators that when she was between 4 and 5-years-old, she would “sit on his lap and he would touch her vaginal area over her clothing.” She then stated when she was 7-years-old “Alcorta came into her bedroom when she was sleeping” and he would touch her inappropriately, according to court records.

Then, when the child was 9-years-old and stayed with family in San Antonio, “Alcorta visited the residence.” When Alcorta was there on one occasion, he “followed her into the bathroom” and touched her inappropriately.

The father of the child stated that “after his wife died from an extended illness,” that his family, along with the child, “moved into Alcorta’s residence in Slaton, Texas for two months,” court records state. The father of the child told investigators that he “worked during this time and was not present at the residence while his children stayed at Alcorta’s residence.”

Moreover, the father also stated it “was possible that Alcorta could have touched” his child “in the bathroom.” He also added that “he did not believe Alcorta because he heard that Alcorta may have molested another family member in the past, but did not have any information about it,” court records state.

Alcorta was arrested on July 3 and has been locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond since that time.