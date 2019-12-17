Slaton man re-indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Ascension Martinez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Asencion Martinez, Jr., 32, of Slaton was indicted Tuesday in Lubbock for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The indictment said from 2009 through 2011, Martinez sexually abused a girl under the age of 14. The indictment said the abuse included both inappropriate touching as well as aggravated sexual assault.

A separate count of the same indictment accused him of also abusing the victim from 2011 through 2012.

The case was originally brought by Slaton Police, and it was actually a reindictment. The original case was brought in 2015.

Martinez was out of jail on bond as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar