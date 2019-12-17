Slaton man re-indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Image of Ascension Martinez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Asencion Martinez, Jr., 32, of Slaton was indicted Tuesday in Lubbock for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The indictment said from 2009 through 2011, Martinez sexually abused a girl under the age of 14. The indictment said the abuse included both inappropriate touching as well as aggravated sexual assault.

A separate count of the same indictment accused him of also abusing the victim from 2011 through 2012.

The case was originally brought by Slaton Police, and it was actually a reindictment. The original case was brought in 2015.

Martinez was out of jail on bond as of Tuesday.