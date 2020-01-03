Slaton PD reports multiple vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicle Friday morning

SLATON, Texas– Slaton Police were investigating multiple reports of vehicle burglaries, as well as a stolen vehicle on Friday.

From approximately 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Friday, Slaton PD confirmed multiple reports of the vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle in the following areas:

1300 and 1400 blocks of W. Raleigh

1400 block of W. Peoria

1400 block of W. Quaker

1400 block of W. Oxford

Residents in the area were urged to check their vehicles, according to the statement made by police on their Facebook page.

The vehicle stolen was a 2014 Platinum SuperCrew cab, four-door Ford F150 pickup, maroon in color with a tan stripe on the bottom, according to police. The license plate is KBT5261.

Police urged people to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Anyone who has any information or have cameras in the area are urged to call Slaton PD at (806) 828-2020.

“As always, make sure you lock your car doors and do not leave anything of value in your vehicle overnight,” police said.