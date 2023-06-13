SLATON, Texas — In a press release on Tuesday, the City of Slaton said it would cooperate with state and local agencies after an officer with the Slaton Police Department was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female.

The City of Slaton said the officer was placed on administrative leave.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday evening that the Texas Rangers were investigating the incident. See full release below.

The following is a press release from the City of Slaton:

On June 11, 2023, an allegation was made against a City of Slaton police officer, regarding an alleged incident with a minor that occurred earlier that day. In accordance with the City’s employee procedures, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter. Because this matter involves a City of Slaton police officer, it was quickly referred to the Texas Rangers for investigation. The City of Slaton will cooperate with state and local agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law. The City of Slaton can state, without equivocation, that its residents’ collective and individual wellbeing is a fundamental concern for the City.

Once the investigation into this matter is complete, the City will take appropriate action in accordance with City policies and state and federal laws. Because this involves a minor and privacy concerns, the City of Slaton is not able to comment further on this matter.

End of release