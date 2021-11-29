Small Business Saturday a success for one Lubbock shop

LUBBOCK, Texas — Piper, a local clothing store, celebrated Small Business Saturday to help highlight small businesses.

In the Hub City, shopping local is a big deal for local stores, especially during Small Business Saturday.

“I think it kicks off the Christmas giving time and people get excited and they start thinking about all the festivities, the family get-togethers. So I think that day gives people energy and they want to support local. Lubbock is over-the-top at supporting local,” Shara Konechney, owner of Piper said.

Piper has been open for the past 17 years. Saturday, it had more than 700 people come as it collaborated with other small shops.

“We were super busy. We were worried about the weather because it didn’t rain and it was cold. And I know everyone’s tired from Black Friday. But I think Small Business Saturday just gives everybody a breath of fresh air on shopping,” Konechney said.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 Small Business Saturday event was a bit different compared to just a few days ago.

“It was wonderful, my favorite part is getting to hang out with the customers and really have something different than an everyday shopping experience,” Karson Villanueva, manager at Piper said.

Konechney said that Small Business Saturday gives businesses the chance to give back and give customers the best local experience they can.

“I literally cry when I think about how good our customers are to us and how without them we wouldn’t be here. So I’m just very thankful. I’m always thankful all the time. But especially that day when I could see him walk in and see a smile on their face,” Konechney said.

Piper will also participate in Giving Tuesday. A portion of its profits that day will go towards West Texas nonprofits.