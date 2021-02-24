Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery dealing with damages following winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery remains closed after dealing with damages following the winter storm that struck Lubbock mid-February.

The owner, Tory Brueggeman, said the business has been closed for a week.

“It’s just me asking myself can this get any worse… can my situation get any worse?” Brueggeman said after dealing with coronavirus for nearly a year.

The store is now devastated from broken pipes.

“Really the damage came from next door. They had a frozen pipe which burst open and was running for probably about seven hours,” Brueggeman said.

Brueggeman said she has a broken ice cream cabinet. Baseboards and nails are scattered on the floor. Owner, Brueggemen said she felt it was necessary to close.

“And I do not want anyone to step on that,” Brueggeman said.

Right now, they’re trying to repair the damages, using their sales from Valentine’s Day.

“I probably have an estimated 30 to 40 thousand dollars in damages,” Brueggeman said.

Brueggeman has filed a claim with her insurance company, and she’s not alone. The Insurance Council of Texas reports the winter weather could be the largest insurance claims event in Texas history.

“Hopefully we get taken care of and this nightmare is over soon,” Brueggeman said.

Despite a tough year, Brueggeman said there is something keeping them going.

“These customers are just so sweet. They’re sweeter than our cupcakes,” she said.

In a statement from Farmer’s Insurance, they state:

While we are unable to provide claim counts at this time, we can share that as a result of recent severe winter weather in Texas, Farmers Insurance® has received claims related to ice dams, frozen and broken water pipes, compromised roofs, and damage to property caused by wind and water. We are committed to helping customers and urge those who have suffered damage to file their claim as quickly as possible to begin the recovery process.

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to make the process easier for our customers, Farmers Insurance® is offering a number of technological solutions for processing claims. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a specially trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Claims can be filed through the 24-hour Claims Contact Center 1-800-435-7764, by calling their agent or online at Farmers.com.

We also want to offer some tips your readers in the recovery process may find helpful:

If you have suffered damage and haven’t yet done so, contact your insurer to begin the claims process.

When it’s safe to do so, examine your property, both internally and externally, and keep a detailed list of damages with a written list, photos, and videos.

Clean up your property and make any temporary repairs you can to minimize further damage.

If temporary repairs are necessary, save the damaged parts and keep your receipts.

To help avoid fraud and scammers, get multiple estimates for repairs, check references, and pay in installments.

The Federal Emergency Management agency has also added Lubbock to be added to President Joe Biden’s Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance.

Apply for FEMA individual assistance here: www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.